Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham Sells 1,189 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

