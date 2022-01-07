CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.