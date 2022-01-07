Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Cosan by 32.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

