Cormark Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BOS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.83.
TSE:BOS opened at C$43.58 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$16.25 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
