Cormark Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.83.

TSE:BOS opened at C$43.58 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$16.25 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

