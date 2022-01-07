Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.46). 1,570,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,656,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.38.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.