Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 5.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares were up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 97,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 347,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

