Contrasting Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.67 $13.03 million $4.14 12.83 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.71 $27.40 million $3.37 11.50

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% Guaranty Bancshares 31.63% 13.52% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.