Contrasting Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alset EHome International and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alset EHome International and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.35 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 12.02 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset EHome International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

