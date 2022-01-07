Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 139 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 812,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 285,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,241,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average of $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.89.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

