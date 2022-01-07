Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

