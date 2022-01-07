Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $225.14 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.