Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.