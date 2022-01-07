Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 60.44. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

