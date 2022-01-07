Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,319 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,177,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ESE opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.