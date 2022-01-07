Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 119.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.39 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

