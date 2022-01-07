Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD opened at $338.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

