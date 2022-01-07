Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 4.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

