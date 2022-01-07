Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CubeSmart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

