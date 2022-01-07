Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 637.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

