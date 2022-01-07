Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,299 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.30% of Washington Federal worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after buying an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

