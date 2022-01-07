Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 34,525 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.40% of Vectrus worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $537.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.