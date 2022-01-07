Concord Wealth Partners Sells 43,416 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

