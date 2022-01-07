Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

