Concord Wealth Partners Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.73.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.46.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
