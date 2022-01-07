Concord Wealth Partners Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.46.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.