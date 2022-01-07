Concord Wealth Partners Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,316,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of TEL opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

