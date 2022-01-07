Comparing Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Enterprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.88 $4.98 million $1.56 10.36 Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 5.29 $74.38 million $3.57 13.88

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83% Enterprise Financial Services 26.26% 12.15% 1.33%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

