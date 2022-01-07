Comparing Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avant Diagnostics and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Synopsys 1 1 10 0 2.75

Avant Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $28.89, indicating a potential upside of 115.91%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $367.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Avant Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avant Diagnostics is more favorable than Synopsys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 18.02% 14.83% 9.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Synopsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 14.12 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Synopsys $4.20 billion 12.59 $757.52 million $4.82 71.57

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Synopsys beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

