Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CODYY opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

