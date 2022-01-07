Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Universal Insurance worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.