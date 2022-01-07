Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $259.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.80. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

