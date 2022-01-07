Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 138 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $258.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $96.88 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.