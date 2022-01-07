Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

