Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSL opened at $22.47 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

