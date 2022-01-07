Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

