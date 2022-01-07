Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PREF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 423,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 279,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PREF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

