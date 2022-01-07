Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 48.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.73 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

