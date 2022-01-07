Commerce Bank Buys 55,245 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.31% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $67,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,649,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.81. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

