Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $915.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

