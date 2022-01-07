Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 190.0% in December

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLPBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

CLPBY opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

