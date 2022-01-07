Colliers Securities Comments on Hyzon Motors Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hyzon Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
