Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.20.

Shares of COIN opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average is $266.05. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

