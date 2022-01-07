Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,534,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.00. 5,226,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,000. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average of $266.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.