Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,068 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.