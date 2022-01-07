Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 30,540 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.