Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 30,540 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.