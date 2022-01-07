CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading 16.7% Higher

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

