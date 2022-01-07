Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NET. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,240 shares of company stock valued at $123,250,196 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

