ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

