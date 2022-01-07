ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

