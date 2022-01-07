ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -136.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

