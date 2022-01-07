ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TrueBlue as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 46.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TBI opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

